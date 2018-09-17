Nebraska woman dies after motorcycle crash in Marshall County

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Nebraska woman has died after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the motorcycle the woman was riding on went across the westbound lane of K-9 and entered a ditch. The motorcycle overturned several times and came to rest on it's side facing southbound.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. Saturday near Frankfort.

The woman has been identified as Diane Thompson from Sterling, Nebraska. She was 50 years old. The driver of the motorcycle, a Washington, Kansas man, was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.