Coverage of cancers to expand under state’s retirement plan for police and firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For years, firefighters have battled more than just flames, they fought for better health care coverage when diagnosed with work-related diseases.

Recently, the governor approved expanding the state’s coverage of more kinds of cancers.

“But it moves it as an injury, so it was a medical condition. Now, it’s an injury within the Kansas police and fire retirement system,” said Matt Schutle, AAF Local 135 President

Schutle is president of Wichita’s firefighting union IAFF Local 135.

He says this will help county firefighter Kurt Moorem with brain cancer and retired Captain Tom Strunk for Sedgwick County, who we interviewed in 2015 as he was fighting kidney and lung cancer.

“It’s disproportionate for firefighters. Firefighters get cancer more than any other occupation,” said Strunk.

The expanded coverage will help most fire departments across the state, but Wichita firefighters have their own city retirement plan, so it would take a change in the ordinance to include them.

One deputy fire chief in Wichita says for years now they have stressed that toxic gas and chemicals have been a danger for their crews.

“There’s not one piece of our job that is without risk, and it’s always about minimizing the risk while still getting the mission done,” said Deputy Fire Chief Stuart Bevis, Wichita Fire Department.

Firefighters in Sedgwick County say they will be covered when the law takes affect July 1. Until Wichita is covered, the union president says he’ll continue to push for more awareness.

“Get your gear off, get it washed, get showered, get everything off try to reduce the exposures.”

Matt Schulte says he’s going to petition the Wichita police and fire board to add it to their pension system so they’ll have the same coverage as KP&F members.