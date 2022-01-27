WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food enthusiasts in Wichita will soon have another spot to check out, as a new lot solely dedicated to food trucks will be opening in March.

The park is going to be called The Truck Stop, which will offer a family-friendly environment located in east Wichita near the intersection of Kellogg and Woodlawn. It is set to open on March 1 and will be open seven days a week.

The organizer, Willie Finley, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that his goal is to bring awareness to the food truck community, something that a lot of people may not be aware of in the Wichita area.

“I’m proud to announce I will be opening a food truck park,” Finley said in his post. “Open seven days a week. The city of Wichita is growing, especially the food truck community. My goal with creating an avenue for the community is to shine a light on some of the hidden gems our city has to offer. This will be a family-friendly environment with great food to match both local and major vendors encouraged to apply for a parking spot!”

People who have been around Wichita long enough might remember the ICT Pop-up Urban Park that was formerly in downtown Wichita near the intersection of Douglas and Broadway, which would host food trucks on weekends and evenings but was closed in Sept. 2020.

The Truck Stop will look to provide a different experience: One that is open every day.