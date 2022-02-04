WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Wildlife Exhibit (KWE) received a new golden eagle into its care on Thursday afternoon. The golden eagle is estimated to be around 10 years old.

(Courtesy: Kansas Wildlife Exhibit)

The name for the eagle was voted on through the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit Facebook page, with the name “Keeper” coming out on top. The eagle is named after the Keeper of the Plains statue that is on the Arkansas River.

Keeper was given to the KWE after being hit by a semi last year and going through surgery on his wing. Unfortunately, because of his injury, Keeper will never be able to be fully flight-capable and will never be released.

The KWE says that the best time to visit Keeper is during the daily noon feeding time.

Staff will soon begin training to help Keeper be integrated into the animal ambassador program, which “aims to help bring an up close and personal educational experience to residents,” the KWE said in a news release. This program uses native Kansas wildlife that have been orphaned and cannot be released into the wild.