New Kansas City airport will include 2 all-gender bathrooms

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LGBT Rights inclusive restroom_303597

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Kansas City’s new airport will include two all-gender bathrooms, as well as other bathrooms designed to be inclusive and convenient.

The city’s aviation department said Wednesday the airport also will include changing rooms, rooms for nursing mothers and larger stalls with room for passengers’ luggage.

Justin Meyer, a city aviation official, says the all-gender restrooms will not only help transgender people but families with children of both genders, or someone with an elderly parent of the opposite gender.

Kansas City currently is demolishing its three-terminal airport. The new airport is expected to open in 2023. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories