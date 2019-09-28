New Kansas council on expanding Medicaid to have 1st meeting

Kansas

by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:
State Capital, Topeka_290594

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s new council on expanding Medicaid is scheduled to have its first meeting Monday at the Statehouse.

The agenda for the meeting includes a welcome from Kelly and briefings about other states’ experiences in expanding Medicaid health coverage for low-income residents.

Kelly formed the council earlier this month to review other states’ expansions and advise her and the Republican-controlled Legislature on the best alternatives for Kansas.

The governor took office in January promising to expand Medicaid, but her efforts were blocked by conservative Republican leaders in the Senate who said they were worried about its potential cost to the state. They said lawmakers would consider a plan next year.

Kelly formed the council after creating a Medicaid working group in January that had no public meetings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories