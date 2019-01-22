New polling locations announced in Dodge City

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Voting (KSN File Photo)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - Ford County announced two new polling locations in Dodge City for this year's local elections.

The polling sites will be operated at the Hoover Pavilion, 108 Fourth Avenue, and the Knights of Columbus Hall, 800 West Frontview Street.

The county will mail notices to voters informing them of their new polling place for the August primary and November general elections.

Voters will be deciding this year on a slew of local races for the Dodge City Commission, school board and hospital board, among others.

The county does not plan to use the former Civic Center location, nor the single polling site outside town that sparked a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.