New Yorkers apprehended in Kansas with Colorado 420 Festival souvenirs

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page Friday that Wednesday a traffic complaint about an SUV traveling at high speed resulted in the sheriff’s office assisting the Kansas Highway Patrol in the recovery of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, four New York residents were returning from the Colorado 420 festivities and thought it was a good idea to travel home with some souvenirs. This resulted in the New Yorkers spending some time at the Phillips County courthouse.

The sheriff’s office says charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.

Image courtesy of Phillips County Sheriff’s Office

