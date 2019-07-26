Nine counties added to the disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today, FEMA notified the State of Kansas that nine additional counties will be added the to FEMA Disaster Declaration DR-4449 following severe weather damage April 28 to July 12, 2019.

President Trump has approved Governor Laura Kelly’s request to add the applicants in these counties, now eligible to apply for Public Assistance funding to restore damaged public infrastructure.

The additional counties are Bourbon, Comanche, Crawford, Dickinson, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Gray and Riley.

“The extended period of severe weather affected numerous counties throughout the state,” Kelly said. “This federal declaration will enable those counties to restore their infrastructure and get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The KDEM Public Assistance team will be contacting officials in these counties to schedule applicant briefings.



Additional counties may be requested following verification and validation of damage by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and FEMA.