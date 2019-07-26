Breaking News
Near drowning in Derby, child taken to hospital in critical

Nine counties added to the disaster declaration

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Greensburg FEMA_161966

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today, FEMA notified the State of Kansas that nine additional counties will be added the to FEMA Disaster Declaration DR-4449 following severe weather damage April 28 to July 12, 2019.

President Trump has approved Governor Laura Kelly’s request to add the applicants in these counties, now eligible to apply for Public Assistance funding to restore damaged public infrastructure.

The additional counties are Bourbon, Comanche, Crawford, Dickinson, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Gray and Riley.

“The extended period of severe weather affected numerous counties throughout the state,” Kelly said. “This federal declaration will enable those counties to restore their infrastructure and get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The KDEM Public Assistance team will be contacting officials in these counties to schedule applicant briefings.

Additional counties may be requested following verification and validation of damage by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and FEMA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather