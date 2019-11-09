NTSB: Loss of Control blamed for fatal Kansas plane crash

Kansas

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Investigators say loss of control resulted in the 2017 crash that killed a Topeka physician.

The National Transportation Safety Board posted on its website that investigators had found “no mechanical anomalies.”

Topeka pulmonary physician William M. Leeds and his flight instructor, James K. Bergman, were killed in July 2017 at Topeka’s Philip Billard Municipal Airport.

The NTSB determined the accident’s probable cause to be “the failure of the pilot and flight instructor to maintain aircraft control while maneuvering in the traffic pattern.”

It reached no conclusions as to why control of the 1965 Piper PA-30 fixed wing, multi-engine was lost.

