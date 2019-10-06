Off-duty Wyandotte County deputy killed in domestic dispute

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW/WDAF) — An off-duty Wyandotte County deputy has been killed in a domestic dispute.

First responders were called to N. 76 Street. and Longwood Ave. at 7:51 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found him with a gunshot wound. He was off duty at the time. A person of interest was taken in for questioning, but officers at the scene could not tell FOX4, KSN’s sister station, who that person was or if they also lived at that home.

Last summer, two Wyandotte County deputies were killed in the line of duty while transferring an inmate. Hundreds gathered Thursday morning at Children’s Mercy Park to honor them.