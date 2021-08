AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer-involved shooting happened at a local gas station in Augusta Friday at approximately 8:45 p.m.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigators, an Augusta police officer was involved in a shooting.

It took place at the Jumpstart Phillips 66 at 115 7th St in Augusta.

A man was shot. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The man was transported to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries.

