Officer-involved shooting reported in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced Wednesday that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Junction City, Kan.

In a news release, KBI stated that the Junction City Police Department requested KBI assistance on Sept. 9 around 4:10 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Officers from the Junction City Police Department and deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:45 a.m. from a female resident reporting a domestic disturbance with shots fired. Officers and deputies responded to the home at 425 W. 2nd St. in Junction City.

Preliminary information indicates that after officials arrived on the scene, a perimeter was established and they ensured the safe evacuation of the woman from the home. Further attempts were made to contact the armed male resident, who was identified as 70-year-old James Marsh. When Marsh exited the house at approximately 3:20 a.m., he was holding a shotgun and fired shots at police. One sheriff’s deputy and one police officer returned fire, striking Marsh.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

EMS responded, treated Marsh, and then transported him to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka. He underwent surgery and is currently in fair condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Geary County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing.