Officials identify man whose body was pulled from Topeka creek

Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was pulled late last week from a creek just outside Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that the body of 25-year-old Lashawn Mady, of Topeka, was recovered Friday afternoon from Shunganunga Creek just east of Topeka.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected in Mady’s death, but an investigation into how he died is continuing.

Sheriff’s officials say authorities were notified of Mady’s death around 3:15 p.m. Friday. No other details have been released.

