Olathe bridge construction halted when debris chunks fall on I-35

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Construction of the 119th Street bridge in Olathe is on hold after drivers reported debris — one described it as “baseball size” — fell onto Interstate 35.

The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that dozens of people took to social media to say they saw concrete and other debris falling onto the highway as they passed under the bridge that closed June 1 for demolition.

City spokesman Cody Kennedy says officials have learned of four reports of minor damage to vehicles, prompting a pause to bridge construction.

The city says work over I-35 will not resume until measures are taken “to protect the traveling public.”

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories