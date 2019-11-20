Live Now
Olathe councilwoman says she won’t resign over LGBTQ flap

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas city councilwoman says she will not resign after an LGBTQ advocate accused her of complaining to his employer about his public support for a nondiscrimination ordinance.

Olathe Councilwoman Karin Brownlee made the announcement Tuesday during a council meeting that drew a standing-room-only crowd.

The Kansas City Star reports Brett Hoedl, chairman of the Equality Kansas Metro Kansas City chapter, and others asked for Brownlee’s resignation. Hoedl said Brownlee’s actions would have a chilling effect on citizens speaking out on issues.

Brownlee said she was at a social event when she had a casual conversation with a co-worker of Hoedl’s about his previous appearances before the council. She said she meant no harm.

Olathe is considering passing a nondiscrimination ordinance that would include LGBTQ residents.

