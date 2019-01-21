Olathe firefighters rescue deer from frozen lake

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Olathe Fire Department)

OLATHE, Kan. (KSHB) - Olathe firefighters rescued a deer that fell through the ice at Lake Olathe Sunday.

Video shows a crew equipped with dry suits meant to handle cold temperatures going out on the lake to get the deer.

Olathe firefighter Blake Richardson said the ice appeared to be thick but once crews were out on the water they discovered the ice was actually not as thick as it appeared.

The deer was about 35 yards from shore when crews found it.

Crews were able to get the deer safely to shore. It was let back into the wild after it had calmed down.