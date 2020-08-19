Olathe Public Schools announce plans for elementary, middle, and high school students

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Olathe Public Schools — the second largest public school district in Kansas announced on their website Wednesday, they will be having hybrid model schooling for elementary students and remote schooling for middle and high school students starting Sept. 8.

In an online memo, USD 233 stated, “After input from health officials, staff and families, district administration has decided to begin the year cautiously by having elementary students start the year in a hybrid model. In the hybrid model, elementary students will be divided into two groups by alphabet. Half the students (group A) would attend school in-person on Monday/Tuesday and participate in learning activities at home the remaining three days (Wednesday-Friday). Group B students would attend school in-person on Thursday/Friday and participate in learning activities at home the first three days of the week. On the days students are not at school, they will have daily contact with a teacher. For middle and high school, the Systemwide Online learning schedule will match the building on-site schedule.”

USD 233 said the hybrid model applies only to those families who chose in-person learning at the time of registration. Families who chose remote learning at registration will stay with the remote learning group. Additionally, activities and athletics will be handled on a week-by-week basis to determine safety and next steps.

The Olathe Public Schools also shared the following items on their website:

As we have mentioned in the past, Systemwide Online and Remote Learning will be vastly different than the Continuous Learning Plan of last spring. Students will receive more direct instruction, greater accountability with daily interactions with staff, required attendance, assignments, feedback, and grades.

Beginning on Aug. 31, class lists and student schedules will be available on ParentVUE. If you have questions or needs regarding schedules, please contact your school.

Our plan is to start the year in a virtual/hybrid format and regularly review data to determine the next steps. On Sept. 22, we will review the data provided by JCDHE, then communicate with families whether we will transition into hybrid or in-person learning, or remain in Systemwide Online learning mode. Expect communication from us every step of the way as we determine next steps. When students transition back to hybrid learning or in-person learning, any student who chose remote learning at enrollment would stay in the remote environment for the duration of the semester.

Schools will communicate with families about plans for the distribution of technology devices. Please watch for communication from schools about device distribution as we get closer to the start of the school year.

The district has available mobile hot spots for families in need of assistance with internet access. Families can contact their child’s principal to check out a mobile hotspot free of charge.

Information related to special education and Individual Education Plans will be communicated to families by building teams in the coming weeks.

For more information on Olathe Public Schools, click here.