One dead in Reno County vehicle fire Friday, investigation on-going

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Deputies responded to a possible ‘burned vehicle with a body inside’ call Friday afternoon in the 10000 BLK of South Avery Rd.

After Deputies arrived on scene, they requested Detectives, County Arson Investigator, and a Death Investigator for further investigation.

The initial investigation revealed human remains were located inside of the burnt vehicle and an apparent single-vehicle accident had occurred with unknown circumstances. Detectives conducted follow up interviews with at least 3 potential witnesses. The remains were transported to the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center for an autopsy. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting results from the autopsy and DNA testing to confirm the identity of the driver.

Reno County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is still ongoing.