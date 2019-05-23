One man dead after morning collision near Oberlin

DECATUR COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A two vehicle accident in Decatur County ends with one fatality.

It happened at the intersection 1700th Road and K Lane, six miles east of Oberlin and eight miles south around 11:40 a.m.

Thomas Bauer, 69, of Almena, was northbound on 1700th Road when he failed to stop his 2009 Chevy Colorado at the stop sign for an unknown reason. Bauer was struck by an oncoming pickup truck heading westbound on K lane.

Bauer was injured even though he was wearing his seat belt. The driver of the vehicle that hit him escaped the crash with no apparent injury.