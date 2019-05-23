Kansas

One man dead after morning collision near Oberlin

DECATUR COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A two vehicle accident in Decatur county ends with one fatality.

It happened at the intersection 1700th road and K lane, 6 miles east of Oberlin and 8 miles south around 11:40 a.m.

Thomas Bauer of Almena, KS., 69-years-old, was northbound on 1700th road when he failed to stop his 2009 Chevy Colorado at the stop sign for an unknown reason. Bauer was struck by an oncoming pick-up truck heading westbound on K lane.

Bauer was injured even though he was wearing his seat belt. The driver of the vehicle that hit him escaped the crash with no apparent injury.

