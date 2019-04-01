One man taken to hospital after fourplex fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wichita fire crews responded to a fourplex fire in the 600 block of South Woodlawn. (KSN News) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One man was transported to the hospital after a fire Monday morning at a southeast Wichita fourplex. It happened in the 600 block of South Woodlawn around 7 a.m.

A woman inside the apartment called 911 after a man started the place on fire. The man was attempting to harm himself police said.

"That person initially was not compliant in coming outside," said Sgt. Dan Binkley, Wichita Police Department. "Officers were able to do a good job in restraining that individual to get that person out of harms way and seek medical attention for that person."

The man was transported to the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital burn unit. He was breathing and conscious at the time. He was listed in fair condition.

Three other units in the fourplex were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to the one unit. No word on damage to the other units.