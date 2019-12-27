Live Now
One of Kansas’ most conservative lawmakers to retire Jan. 16

Kansas

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – One of the Kansas Legislature’s most conservative members and strongest abortion opponents is retiring in next month.

Republican state Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook of Shawnee announced Friday that she will step down Jan. 16. She said in her announcement that “new leadership is sometimes required” to promote “time-honored” conservative principles.

Pilcher-Cook is a 65-year-old computer software engineer who has served 15 years in the Legislature. She’s been a consistent supporter of new abortion restrictions and a foe of same-sex marriage and measures aimed at combatting anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

Fellow Republicans in her Kansas City-area Senate district will name her replacement. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

