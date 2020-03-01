One pedestrian fatally injured in train crossing accident

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Lyon County Sherrif’s Office has confirmed one person had died after being struck by a train.

It happened Sunday morning between 160 and S roads, approximately five miles east of Emporia according to KVOE. An individual was struck while walking along the train tracks at the crossing.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time, though identification was found on the body by law enforcement how will notify next of kin.

Sheriff’s say the individual may have been from out of state, but police records do indicate previous contact between the deceased and local law enforcement.

More information will be released following the autopsy. Lyon County Sherriff’s Office say they are investigating.

LATEST STORIES:

LATEST STORIES: