JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died Wednesday afternoon in Jewell County. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at K14 southbound at milepost 252.5 in Jewell County.

Officials say the male driver was traveling south on K14 when for an unknown reason, he veered onto the west shoulder, overcorrected, and entered the east ditch. His vehicle overturned into a pasture on the east side of K14.

Scott Sell, 50, from Nebraska died in the crash.