One rescued after falling into the Kansas River in northeast Kansas

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Water Lifesaver Ring (KSN File Photo)

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - One person was rescued Tuesday night after falling into the Kansas River.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the call around 8:50 p.m. They said the person was five feet from the bank's edge.

Officials warn that banks of rivers may be washed out due to recent high water levels. Although river levels have declined in recent days, water levels remain high, swiftly moving and full of debris.

