Online learning could result in fewer child protective service reports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The Kansas Department for Children and Families said over two-thirds of child protective service reports are from teachers, but with many students learning away from the classrooms, there is concern some cases won’t be reported.

“Unfortunately I’ve been in those situations, thankfully it’s not often, but our hearts are for the children,” said Benton Elementary Principal Michele Zahner.

A role, where anytime students need help, is something Michele Zahner believes is important to keep kids in Kansas safe.

“If it’s something that we observe, or we’re made aware of, we’re mandated to do something about it and we want to do something about it for sure,” said Zahner.

Teachers and staff are required to be mandated reporters whenever they see a situation.

From March to June, after schools switched to remote learning, there were 2455 fewer reports in Sedgwick County compared to the same time period in 2019.

The county makes up about 20 percent of the state’s total reports and it has the department of children and families asking the community to step up and take notice.

“We really need them to engage with the child and to develop that trust and get that information and then make a report,” said DCF Jill Collins.

DCF has done numerous training sessions for schools over the summer and have created guides the community can use as a resource.

USD 259 will see students online daily and is planning ways to check in with each child

“There is absolutely no barrier for them knowing we are there for them,” said Zahner.

USD 259 will continue training during the school year.

DCF Is also encouraging anyone in the community to sign up for a mandated reporter class to look for the signs of child abuse.

