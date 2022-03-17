KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is the birthplace of burnt ends and literally serves tons of brisket every year.

Now, price increases are sending shockwaves through the core of Kansas City. So much so that a barbecue staple is asking customers to forego their favorite order.

“Order anything besides brisket or burnt ends,” a sign greeting customers at Arthur Bryant’s location in Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District reads.

While the two options on the menu make up 70% of the restaurant’s business, Bryant’s said it is also reeling from sticker shock at the prices it is passing on to customers.

“As you can see, the brisket prices that we are charging are ridiculously high,” the sign reads. “This is because the prices we are paying are ridiculously high. We understand you are not happy but know we take no pleasure in charging these prices.”

Bryant’s is selling its brisket sandwich for $17.95. An open-face burnt ends sandwich is $16.95. Buying it by the pound will cost you even more with a pound of brisket selling for $21.95.

The prices are nearly double what they were less than a year ago.

It’s so expensive the popular restaurant is asking customers to expand their options.

“Try another of our smoked meats like turkey, ham, pork, pulled pork, sausage or ribs,” the sign reads.

Arthur Bryant’s said it is charging the lowest price possible right now, with the restaurant making hardly any profit to stay open.

The company said complaining about the prices to employees isn’t going to help the situation either.

“Complaining to us about what we are charging will not change the pricing because we agree with how you feel!!”

Instead, Bryant’s is asking customers to contact their elected officials and demand they do something about the high price of beef and almost everything else.

And until something changes Bryant’s says customers will have to get used to paying high prices, or order another option.