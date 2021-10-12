Out-of-control car crashes into Olathe business, causing significant damage inside

Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. — An out-of-control car crashed into an Olathe business Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a business near W. 151st St. and S. Lone Elm Rd. shortly before 4 p.m. When emergency responders arrived, they found a Tesla all the way inside the building. The impact damaged the building and trapped the driver inside the car.

Source: Olathe Fire Dept.

Crews said broken water pipes began flooding the damaged building and the car. Utility companies arrived and shut off the water and the electricity to the business.

They rescued the person inside the car and said no one inside the car was injured in the crash.

