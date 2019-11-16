Over 100 years of farming history up for auction in Mulvane

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a glimpse into how farming in Kansas used to be done more than 100 years ago.

Steam-engine tractors and other old farm parts are being auctioned off this weekend in Mulvane.

Hard to think that these antique machines operated solely on coal, and not diesel fuel, to plow Kansas fields.

Buyers can see the antique machines at work before they bid. One of the tractors is from 1912, and the auctioneers believe it could go for nearly half-a-million dollars!