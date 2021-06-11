Overland Park city leaders urged to drop pit bull ban

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pitbull (AP Photo)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Several residents of the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park are urging the city to repeal its 16-year-old ordinance banning pit bulls.

KCUR-FM reports that 25 people spoke at a meeting Wednesday of an Overland Park City Council committee.

All but one of the speakers supported repealing the ordinance. Some speakers cited the subjectivity in defining a pit bull.

Under the city code, animal control officers in Overland Park rely on visual characteristics to identify a dog as belonging to a banned breed. It isn’t clear when the council will decide whether to retain the ban.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories