Overland Park dedicates permanent memorial to fallen officer Mosher one year after his death

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (Nexstar Media Wire) — Overland Park dedicated a street and a marker in honor of fallen police officer Mike Mosher.

The 1/2 mile stretch of 123rd Street between Blue Valley Parkway and Metcalf was renamed Mike Mosher Boulevard.

Mosher was shot and killed in a shootout during a traffic stop in that area on May 3, 2020. The suspect also died in the shooting.

To mark the year since Mosher’s death, the Overland Park Police Department held a memorial ceremony at the site. They also dedicated a permanent plaque at the site.

“Today is a bittersweet day. Bitter in that we are here because we remember the loss of a husband, father, son, brother, friend, fellow police officer, mentor and a man with a big heart and a love for others. But it’s also a day in which we celebrate that same person for his bravery and for his service,” said Overland Park Police Deputy Chief Sonta Wilburn.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez presented Mosher’s father, Scott, and daughter, Tyler, with the purple heart in his honor.

Then Tyler, 13, shared some of the memories she has of her father and how she wants others to remember him.

“On this day, let’s not mourn him again. Let’s celebrate him again,” Tyler said. “Let’s celebrate him for who he was. Kind, funny, smart, he was a great dad, husband, brother, uncle, son. But also let us remember him for who he is, and who he will always be. A hero.”

Donchez said that there isn’t a person in the department who doesn’t remember where they were when they heard about the shooting that killed Mosher. He thanked the department for being generous and fearless, just like Mike lived.

“They have carried on the tradition of Mike Mosher, and I gotta say he’s up there and he’s looking down. He’s gotta be proud of the way and the resilience of our department,” Donchez said.

To end the ceremony, the police department unveiled and dedicated a plaque that will stand at the site where Mosher was shot. The marker can be found at West 123rd and Mackey streets in Overland Park.

The full memorial can be viewed in the video player above.