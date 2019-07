OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – Many families look for the perfect place to move, work, raise their children and live a life of quality, but don’t know where to go.

According to WalletHub.com, Overland Park, Kan. is “The best American City to raise a family.”

The rankings are based on key essential family dynamics including things like fun, health, safety and education.

The city also ranked first in affordability.