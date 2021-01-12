Overturned tractor accident claims one life in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that a man died shortly before noon when his tractor overturned on him.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to CR 3670 east of CR 4150 for a report of an overturned tractor shortly before noon. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a tractor overturned in a creek at that location. Upon investigation, they discovered the driver had died at the scene from the injuries sustained during the accident.

The deceased was identified as Dr. Richard (Doc) Barta.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

