Parent of 2-month-old boy who died at west Wichita hotel sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kyle Kempton was sentenced in Sedgwick County Court on Tuesday.

He will spend two and a half years in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child after he rolled over on his 2-month-old son, Patrick Kempton, in bed and killed him.

It happened back in August at the Scotsman Inn in Wichita. His twin brother was unharmed.

The boy's mother, Christy Rollings, was sentenced back in October.

Police said Kempton and Rollings were intoxicated.