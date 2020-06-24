Partner’s son helped reduce charge for future Rep. Marshall

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — Court records show that future western Kansas Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall pleaded no contest in 2008 to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge stemming from a confrontation with a landowner who accused Marshall of hitting him with his pickup.
But The Kansas City Star reports that a local prosecutor who was the son of one of Marshall’s business partners in Great Bend later successfully asked a judge to reduce Marshall’s conviction to a less serious traffic infraction.
Marshall denies he hit the other man, and the case was only briefly an issue during Marshall’s first successful run for Congress in 2016.
