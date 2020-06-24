Partner’s son helped reduce charge for future Rep. Marshall

Kansas

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2020 file photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a candidate for the U.S. Senate, awaits the start of a debate in Olathe, Marshall's critics on the political right are working to hobble the western Kansas congressman's bid for the U.S. Senate in the final three months of a primary campaign as he fights to overcome conservative immigration hardliner Kris Kobach in a crowded field.

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — Court records show that future western Kansas Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall pleaded no contest in 2008 to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge stemming from a confrontation with a landowner who accused Marshall of hitting him with his pickup.

But The Kansas City Star reports that a local prosecutor who was the son of one of Marshall’s business partners in Great Bend later successfully asked a judge to reduce Marshall’s conviction to a less serious traffic infraction.

Marshall denies he hit the other man, and the case was only briefly an issue during Marshall’s first successful run for Congress in 2016.

