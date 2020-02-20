1  of  3
Passenger dies after a pickup crash in Wichita County

Kansas

WICHITA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died after a pickup ran off a road and crashed in Wichita County Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Jesus Anatonio Subdiaz-Aguilar, 35, of Leoti, was driving the truck north on 3 Road around 5:40 a.m.

Troopers say the truck went off the west side of the road, rolled onto its roof and then rolled back, landing on its wheels.

A passenger in the pickup, Carlos Enrique Gonzales, 36, of Leoti, was critically wounded and died at Wichita County Hospital.

Subdiaz-Aguialar and another passenger, Jose Manual Medina, 29, of Leoti, had minor injuries.

All three men were wearing seat belts. The truck also had air bags that deployed.

The KHP continues to investigate the accident.

