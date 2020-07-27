Passenger traffic in June: Report from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Eisenhower National Airport announced Monday that passenger traffic at the airport fell 74% in June compared to June 2019. A total of 43,801 passengers flew in and out of ICT compared to 169,541 last year. For the year, passenger traffic is down 53%.

U.S. traffic is down 75% from a year ago. ICT has been out-performing the national growth trend but demand began to flatten on July 9 as increased travel restrictions have been imposed.

Scheduled capacity (number of seats) for the month was down 55% from last June. Airlines have been closely monitoring bookings to determine where to add capacity. Airlines are operating at an average of 55% full, with the smaller, regional jets reporting higher loads. Delta, Southwest and Alaska continue to limit bookings to about 60% capacity.

In August, American Airlines will increase capacity to Dallas 20% and Chicago 19%. Delta will double flights to Atlanta and Minneapolis. United will increase Houston flights by 46%, and Chicago flights by 24%. Southwest will resume nonstop flights to Las Vegas on August 11. In September, Southwest will begin nonstop service to Denver but will suspend service to Las Vegas.

AIRLINE JUNE 2020 JUNE 2019 # DIFF. % DIFF. Alaska 2,399 4,252 -1,853 -44% Allegiant 7,746 13,797 -6,051 -44% American 9,860 42,258 -32,398 -77% Delta 2,935 33,804 -30,969 -91% Frontier 951 4,153 -3,202 -77% Southwest 8,016 28,350 -20,334 -72% United 11,894 42,784 -30,894 -72% Charters – 143 -143 -100% Courtesy of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport

Outgoing air cargo increased 30% over last June but incoming cargo fell 38%. For the year, outgoing cargo is performing better than incoming cargo. It is speculated that the cargo is due to COVID-19 related supplies.

To view the June statistical reports, click here.

