Passenger traffic in June: Report from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Eisenhower National Airport announced Monday that passenger traffic at the airport fell 74% in June compared to June 2019. A total of 43,801 passengers flew in and out of ICT compared to 169,541 last year. For the year, passenger traffic is down 53%.
U.S. traffic is down 75% from a year ago. ICT has been out-performing the national growth trend but demand began to flatten on July 9 as increased travel restrictions have been imposed.
Scheduled capacity (number of seats) for the month was down 55% from last June. Airlines have been closely monitoring bookings to determine where to add capacity. Airlines are operating at an average of 55% full, with the smaller, regional jets reporting higher loads. Delta, Southwest and Alaska continue to limit bookings to about 60% capacity.
In August, American Airlines will increase capacity to Dallas 20% and Chicago 19%. Delta will double flights to Atlanta and Minneapolis. United will increase Houston flights by 46%, and Chicago flights by 24%. Southwest will resume nonstop flights to Las Vegas on August 11. In September, Southwest will begin nonstop service to Denver but will suspend service to Las Vegas.
|AIRLINE
|JUNE 2020
|JUNE 2019
|# DIFF.
|% DIFF.
|Alaska
|2,399
|4,252
|-1,853
|-44%
|Allegiant
|7,746
|13,797
|-6,051
|-44%
|American
|9,860
|42,258
|-32,398
|-77%
|Delta
|2,935
|33,804
|-30,969
|-91%
|Frontier
|951
|4,153
|-3,202
|-77%
|Southwest
|8,016
|28,350
|-20,334
|-72%
|United
|11,894
|42,784
|-30,894
|-72%
|Charters
|–
|143
|-143
|-100%
Outgoing air cargo increased 30% over last June but incoming cargo fell 38%. For the year, outgoing cargo is performing better than incoming cargo. It is speculated that the cargo is due to COVID-19 related supplies.
To view the June statistical reports, click here.
