Passerby sees house fire, alerts resident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson resident is lucky that someone noticed a house on fire overnight, because the house did not have a working smoke detector.

A driver near 14 E. Bigger Street saw the fire around 1:30 a.m. and alerted the resident who still had time to get out safely.

By the time the fire department arrived, the fire had grown to take over much of the back of the single-story home.

Due to the size of the fire and a nearby structure being threatened by the flames, firefighters went into defensive operations. They eventually got the fire out.

They say there is extensive damage to the entire attic space and to the back half of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Hutchinson Fire Department says this fire is a good reminder of the importance of having a working smoke detector. The HFD has a smoke detector program. To ask about it, call 620-694-2871.

