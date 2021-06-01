Patient influx from other states increases Kansas abortions

In this photo from Thursday, April 8, 2021, Jeanne Gawdun, right, a lobbyist for Kansans for Life, the most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics, watches a state Senate debate from one of its galleries at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. She sees an increase in abortions in Kansas in 2020 resulting from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s refusal to ban elective abortions temporarily during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic when Republican governors in Oklahoma and Texas did. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Kansas increased by 9.1% last year. That’s largely because more women from Oklahoma and Texas traveled north to terminate pregnancies there than in 2019.

Advocates on both sides said Tuesday that much of the increase likely occurred because Republican governors in Oklahoma and Texas sought to ban most abortions last spring. Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly refused to do so.

The state reported that 7,542 abortions were performed in Kansas in 2020, up 626 from 2019. The number for patients from Oklahoma and Texas jumped to 566 in 2020 from 110 in 2019.