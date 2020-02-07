Patrick and 15th sign recovered after Chiefs Super Bowl win

The street sign for Patrick St. and 15th Avenue is returned to Emporia. (Courtesy Emporia Police Department)

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Emporia street sign could be a hot commodity after the Chiefs Super Bowl win. It disappeared at least once, but has been found.

The sign marks the corner of Patrick Street and 15th Avenue. Chiefs fans may see it as a collectible because Chiefs quarterback and MVP Patrick Mahomes wears number 15.

The sign disappeared from the corner recently. Police say Jeremiah and Kelly Weatherhead of Americus spotted it in a ditch Tuesday night as they were driving home.

The Weatherheads called the Emporia Police Department and reported finding the sign.

“Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!” the Emporia Police Department said in a Facebook message. “15th and Patrick deserves to stand proud in his original location for all of Emporia to enjoy!”

Some of the people who have commented on the police Facebook page have said the sign should be repainted in Chiefs colors.

Others have speculated that it was in a ditch because it may have been taken by someone who is not a Chiefs fan.

