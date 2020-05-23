Patrol: 15-year-old dies in ATV crash in northwest Kansas

SELDEN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl was behind the wheel of the ATV when it overturned shortly before 8 p.m.

Friday on a rural road about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) south of the town of Selden. Her 15-year-old passenger, Nikki Stuckey, of Hoxie, was thrown from the ATV and died. The 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

