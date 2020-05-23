Patrol: 15-year-old dies in ATV crash in northwest Kansas

Kansas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SELDEN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl was behind the wheel of the ATV when it overturned shortly before 8 p.m.

Friday on a rural road about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) south of the town of Selden. Her 15-year-old passenger, Nikki Stuckey, of Hoxie, was thrown from the ATV and died. The 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories