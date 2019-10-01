Closings and Delays
Patrol asks for help identifying woman killed in hit-and-run

Kansas

Kansas Highway Patrol_412586

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking the public for help identifying a woman who apparently died in a hit-and-run crash during the weekend.

The patrol says the woman, who is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, had several tattoos, including “Michael” on the right wrist, “Aaliagah” on the left upper arm, “Gabriel 4ever” on the left wrist and “Alanno” on the left ankle. She is about 5-feet-4-inches and 160 pounds.

The woman was last seen late Friday walking northbound on Interstate 35 near Seventh Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas.

The patrol says she was hit by a vehicle or vehicles a short time later and died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas Highway Patrol or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

