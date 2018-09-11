Peabody teen and son of KSN reporter Craig Andres dies after fall Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Isaiah (Courtesy: Craig Andres) [ + - ] Video

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) - Sad news to report from the KSN family, as reporter Craig Andres' son Isaiah died this weekend in a tragic accident.

Isaiah, 16, died from injuries sustained in a fall. It happened in Kansas City.

"He was always this bright light and I didn't always see that because I was next to that light every day," said Craig.

"Big, boisterous, beautiful boy," said Isaiah's mom Kristin.

Isaiah was a junior at Peabody-Burns High School and played on the football team. Craig described his son as an easy going, care-free kid who loved working on motorcycles and spending time at the family farm.

"Isaiah was just a 16-year-old boy that always gave me a hug every time he saw me and he still always told me, 'Dad, I love you' every time he hung up and he called me three or four times a day," Craig said. "He will be missed."

Isaiah was loved by many and is missed by many.

"Best dude out there, smartest too, really smart. Sucks to lose such a good guy," said Mason Schreiber, Isaiah's friend. "Everything you wanted, you could go to him and talk to him about anything."

Something Isaiah's high school counselor agrees with.

"Isaiah was an interesting kid. He was one of those kids that wasn't a part of a particular click, but in a small school was a friend to everybody," said Ken Parry, counselor.

"I kow he's want us to be strong now," Craig said.

The school said in a statement that its thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Grief counselors will be available to Peabody-Burns High School during school hours on Tuesday for students.

The details of the funeral haven't been released.

