Pedestrian accident sends Garden City teen to hospital

Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Jan. 18 at 7:30 a.m., officers from the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and West Olive Street for a pedestrian accident.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a 40-year-old woman from Garden City, Kansas, was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Main Street. As she reached a crosswalk located at Main Street and Olive Street, she failed to see a 13-year-old boy utilizing the crosswalk, and hit the boy with her vehicle.

The boy was transported to St. Catherine Hospital with only minor injuries.

The woman was cited for inattentive driving.

