Pedestrian hit and killed in Salina crash

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 91-year-old Salina man died Monday afternoon when a car hit him as he was standing in the street.

Salina police say an 82-year-old man was driving the car west on Oakdale Drive near Oakdale Park around 4:33 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say he may have suffered a medical condition because he reportedly became light-headed and dizzy and may have blacked out.

Police say his car hit a pickup parked on the street and then hit James Price, 91, who was standing in the street next to the pickup. Price died from his injuries.

The Salina Police Department says it is still investigating the crash.

LATEST STORIES: