Person dies in car chase with Kansas Highway Patrol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A person is dead after a driver involved in a car chase with the Kansas Highway Patrol hit their car Thursday.

KHP said an officer was attempting to stop a black Acura that was identified as a suspect vehicle involved in a criminal case.

The suspect was headed south on SW Gage Boulevard when he turned west onto SW Holly Lane in Topeka. An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect sped off and failed to stop at the intersection of SW Holly Lane and SW McAlister Avenue. The suspect hit a white Ford Explorer that was headed south on SW McAlister Avenue.

The suspect and passenger in the Acura were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver will be booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections when he’s released from the hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer was also taken to the hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The name of the driver won’t be released until the family is notified.