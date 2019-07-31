Phillips County Sheriff search for missing 12-year-old suspected of running away

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department Phillips County SO at (785)-543-6885

AJ Jensen is 5’4″ and approximately 105 pounds. He was last seen between 6 pm and sunsets Tuesday wearing a green t-shirt with black sleeves and black shorts, according to Phillips County Sheriffs.

KIRWIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Phillips County Sheriffs office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy that went missing Wednesday.

Subject matching Jensen’s description was seen walking on KG west of Kirwin around 11:30 pm Tuesday.

The Phillips County Sheriff search is being added by the Kirwin Fire Department, REACT, and KHP Aircraft.

Jensen is believed to be a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department Phillips County SO at (785)-543-6885