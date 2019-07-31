Breaking News
One person dead in Sedgwick County industrial accident

Phillips County Sheriff search for missing 12-year-old suspected of running away

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

AJ Jensen is 5’4″ and approximately 105 pounds. He was last seen between 6 pm and sunsets Tuesday wearing a green t-shirt with black sleeves and black shorts, according to Phillips County Sheriffs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department Phillips County SO at (785)-543-6885

KIRWIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Phillips County Sheriffs office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy that went missing Wednesday.

AJ Jensen is 5’4″ and approximately 105 pounds. He was last seen between 6 pm and sunsets Tuesday wearing a green t-shirt with black sleeves and black shorts, according to Phillips County Sheriffs.

Subject matching Jensen’s description was seen walking on KG west of Kirwin around 11:30 pm Tuesday.

The Phillips County Sheriff search is being added by the Kirwin Fire Department, REACT, and KHP Aircraft.

Jensen is believed to be a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department Phillips County SO at (785)-543-6885

MISSING JUVENILE – KirwinAJ Jensen was last seen yesterday at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Kirwin. He is 12 years old 5…

Posted by Phillips County KS Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather