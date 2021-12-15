Pictures: Kansas wind wreaks havoc as it blows through the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The wind in Kansas wreaked havoc on Wednesday as it blew through the state.

Dirt and dust were blown into the air.

Howard (Courtesy: Peggy Bellar)

west of Clearwater(Courtesy: Austin Layton)

Garden City (Courtesy: Marion Sisco)

(Courtesy: Ann Cramer)

Plainville (Courtesy: Jim Mesecher)

(Courtesy: Daphne Orebaugh)

Trees were uprooted.

Tribune (Courtesy: Kellee Kleymann)

Tribune (Courtesy: Kellee Kleymann)

(Courtesy: Pastor Tanya Andrews)

Leoti (Courtesy: Christopher Hernandez)

Leoti (Courtesy: Christopher Hernandez)

Cars were overturned and roads were closed off.

I-70 (Courtesy: Trooper Ben)

McPherson (Courtesy: Trooper Ben)

Saline County (Courtesy: Trooper Ben)



Power lines were blown over, causing outages.

Power lines down in West Wichita (KSN)

Power lines down in West Wichita (KSN)

Fires broke out and spread fast as the strong winds blew.

Central Kansas Railway – Courtesy: Dole Hineman

Courtesy: Chelsie Wolf

Courtesy: Chelsie Wolf

Natoma – Courtesy: Justin Frye

Homes, schools and churches across the state received damages.

A home in Holcomb (Courtesy: David Smith)

A home in Holcomb (Courtesy: David Smith)

Caldwell Elementary/High School (Courtesy: Henton)

Caldwell Elementary/High School (Courtesy: Henton)

Great Bend High School (Courtesy: Great Bend Post)

First Baptist Church in Wilson (Courtesy: Kali Keith)

First Baptist Church in Wilson (Courtesy: Kali Keith)

Trampolines blew from one yard to another.

A trampoline blows away in Hesston. (Courtesy: Courtney Bachman)

