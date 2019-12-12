Plainville man found guilty of first-degree murder

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Plainville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Wednesday, a Rooks County jury found Alifonso Eduardo Garcia, 37, of Plainville, guilty of one count of first degree premeditated murder in connection with the March 2018 death of his wife, Alexis D. Garcia.

District Judge Blake A. Bittel scheduled sentencing for January 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office and the Plainville Police Department.

Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme and Assistant Attorney General Will Manly of Schmidt’s office are prosecuting the case.

